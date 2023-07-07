International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 49,988 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 270.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,988 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $51.28 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $72.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,178,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

