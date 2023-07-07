Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,036,000 after acquiring an additional 133,079 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 51.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 116.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 28,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis purchased 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at $59,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.98. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

About WSFS Financial

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

