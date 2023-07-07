Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,342,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Boot Barn by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,124,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,297,000 after purchasing an additional 245,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 38,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Stock Down 2.0 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOOT. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $83.93 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.17.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

