Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 39.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Westlake by 12,680.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Westlake from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $116.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.26. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average is $114.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

