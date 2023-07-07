International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 36.3% in the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 457.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $256,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.50.

NYSE:TDY opened at $407.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.92 and a 200-day moving average of $416.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

