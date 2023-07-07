Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Stake Lessened by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth about $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.4882 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

