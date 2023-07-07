International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 674,562 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 99.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 1,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

