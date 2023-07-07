International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Republic Services by 1,086.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $151.43 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $153.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.77 and a 200-day moving average of $135.36.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

