International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,300 Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TBNK opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.58. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

