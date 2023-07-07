Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $701,702.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $40,552,353.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 91,134 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,838 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.28. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $71.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.