Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $19.96 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on COLB. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

