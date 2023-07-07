Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.12 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $61,723,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6,336.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 360,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after buying an additional 354,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,558,000 after buying an additional 282,678 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 202,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 219,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 149,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PNFP opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.