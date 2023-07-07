Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Insperity by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 213,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,340,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insperity Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at $68,301,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,438 over the last ninety days. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSP opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.89 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.