Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THO opened at $101.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.31 and its 200 day moving average is $86.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.83. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $105.36.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

