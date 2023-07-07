Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $2,262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brady by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Brady stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $56.35.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $337.12 million during the quarter. Brady had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Brady’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brady in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

