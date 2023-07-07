Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 900 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 24,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ORA. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $101.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.