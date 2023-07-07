Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Crane acquired 1,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WTFC. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.23. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

