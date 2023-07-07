Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 165,752 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $141,187. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $304.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.82 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sonos from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

