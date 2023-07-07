George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) vs. Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP) Head-To-Head Review

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Free Report) and George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of George Risk Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.8% of George Risk Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpine 4 and George Risk Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine 4 $104.56 million 0.41 -$12.88 million ($0.55) -3.13 George Risk Industries $20.74 million 2.51 $3.57 million N/A N/A

Profitability

George Risk Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpine 4.

This table compares Alpine 4 and George Risk Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine 4 -13.70% -22.12% -10.93% George Risk Industries 17.60% 7.44% 6.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alpine 4 and George Risk Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine 4 0 0 1 0 3.00 George Risk Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpine 4 currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,179.07%. Given Alpine 4’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alpine 4 is more favorable than George Risk Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Alpine 4 has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, George Risk Industries has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

George Risk Industries beats Alpine 4 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision. It also designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, water furnaces, and other products, as well as offers specialized spiral ductwork. In addition, the company provides logistics services for various industries, such as medical, consumer electronics, energy, and disaster relief; electronic contract manufacturing services; contract manufacturing services for dietary and nutritional supplements; international contracting, fabricator, and project management services; and geospatial and 3D data services for various industries, including construction, oil/gas, mining, and quarries. It also manufactures and sells electronic components; and designs, manufactures, and distributes commercial LED lighting and electronics, such as televisions, mounting solutions, projectors and screens, audio equipment, digital signage, mobile audio and video systems, and various wire and connecting products. The company was formerly known as Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. and changed its name to Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. in March 2021. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About George Risk Industries

George Risk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers. Its products are used for residential, commercial, industrial, and government installations. The company sells its products to security alarm distributors, alarm installers, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors of off-the-shelf keyboards. George Risk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Kimball, Nebraska.

