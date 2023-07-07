Nicole Damato Sells 4,173 Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Free Report) insider Nicole Damato sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $30,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicole Damato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Nicole Damato sold 2,101 shares of InnovAge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $15,253.26.

InnovAge Stock Down 12.0 %

INNV opened at $6.38 on Friday. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $865.32 million, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.10.

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in InnovAge by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in InnovAge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in InnovAge by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in InnovAge by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

