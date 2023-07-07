Reviewing QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) & Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) and QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Medtronic has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QHSLab has a beta of -1.28, indicating that its share price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Medtronic and QHSLab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic 1 7 5 0 2.31 QHSLab 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Medtronic presently has a consensus price target of $90.76, suggesting a potential upside of 5.45%. Given Medtronic’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Medtronic is more favorable than QHSLab.

This table compares Medtronic and QHSLab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic $31.23 billion 3.67 $3.76 billion $2.82 30.52 QHSLab $1.24 million 1.08 -$1.00 million N/A N/A

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than QHSLab.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Medtronic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Medtronic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of QHSLab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medtronic and QHSLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic 12.03% 13.54% 7.65% QHSLab -80.44% -605.51% -49.98%

Summary

Medtronic beats QHSLab on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts and accessories, and transcatheter pulmonary valves; and percutaneous coronary intervention products, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products. The company's Medical Surgical Portfolio segment offers surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, surgical artificial intelligence and robotic-assisted surgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, gynecology and lung products, and various therapies to treat diseases, as well as products in the fields of minimally invasive gastrointestinal and hepatologic diagnostics and therapies, patient monitoring, airway management and ventilation therapies, and renal disease. Its Neuroscience Portfolio segment offers products for spinal surgeons; neurosurgeons; neurologists; pain management specialists; anesthesiologists; orthopedic surgeons; urologists; urogynecologists; interventional radiologists; ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems and robotic guidance systems used in robot assisted spine procedures; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The company's Diabetes Operating Unit segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pen systems, and consumables and supplies. Medtronic plc was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About QHSLab

QHSLab, Inc., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine. In addition, the company provides quality health score lab expert system (QHSLab), a cloud-based SaaS system, which provides physicians and healthcare organizations with the ability to capture and store patient information electronically in a secure database; and distributes AllergiEnd, a diagnostic related product and allergen immunotherapy treatments to primary care physicians. Its products are designed to promote prevention, early detection, management, and reversal of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as USA Equities Corp. and changed its name to QHSLab, Inc. in April 2022. QHSLab, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Medical License Factory, LLC. QHSLab, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

