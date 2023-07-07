Anshul Maheshwari Sells 1,244 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $33,214.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,272 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $91,616.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,624 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $88,715.52.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 7.72. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $29.51.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 433,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 632,071 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

