Douglas D. Clark Purchases 20,000 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Free Report) CEO Douglas D. Clark acquired 20,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 768,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,294.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CURO Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CURO stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $8.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.59). CURO Group had a negative return on equity of 71.92% and a negative net margin of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $209.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CURO Group

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on CURO Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OCO Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in CURO Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CURO Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 371,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

