Peter Stock Sells 4,000 Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Stock sold 4,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total value of C$25,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at C$286.65.

Fiera Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE:FSZ opened at C$6.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiera Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.84. The stock has a market cap of C$541.86 million, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$157.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.10 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0636516 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiera Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.27%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 452.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,108,000 after buying an additional 43,403 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 493.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 86,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 81,264 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiera Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiera Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.14.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.