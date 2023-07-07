Michael Castagna Sells 10,000 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,506,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,202,411.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Castagna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $45,300.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Michael Castagna sold 75,000 shares of MannKind stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Michael Castagna sold 150,000 shares of MannKind stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $703,500.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

MannKind Stock Performance

MannKind stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 238.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth $3,953,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,887,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,338,000 after acquiring an additional 628,551 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,144,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

