Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 24,846 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $49,443.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,274,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,507,164.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 42,934 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $85,438.66.

On Friday, May 19th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 4,534 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $8,206.54.

On Monday, May 8th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 13,471 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $22,631.28.

On Thursday, May 4th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 16,800 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $25,872.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 14,828 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,800.72.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 15,448 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $26,416.08.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $207.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,972 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 324,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 61,224 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth $1,693,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 450.0% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.60.

About loanDepot

(Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.