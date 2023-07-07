Lois K. Zabrocky Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
International Seaways Trading Down 4.3 %
INSW stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.06.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. International Seaways had a net margin of 54.60% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Seaways Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
INSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in International Seaways by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 136,964 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after buying an additional 64,562 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
Featured Stories
