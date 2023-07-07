Lois K. Zabrocky Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

International Seaways Trading Down 4.3 %

INSW stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. International Seaways had a net margin of 54.60% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

INSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in International Seaways by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 136,964 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after buying an additional 64,562 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

