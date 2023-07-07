Head to Head Review: Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) and Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Free Report) and Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Howden Joinery Group and Leggett & Platt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howden Joinery Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Leggett & Platt 1 1 0 0 1.50

Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus target price of $721.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8,920.83%. Leggett & Platt has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.88%. Given Howden Joinery Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Howden Joinery Group is more favorable than Leggett & Platt.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Leggett & Platt $5.15 billion 0.75 $309.80 million $2.00 14.58

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and Leggett & Platt’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Leggett & Platt has higher revenue and earnings than Howden Joinery Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Howden Joinery Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Leggett & Platt shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Leggett & Platt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Howden Joinery Group and Leggett & Platt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A Leggett & Platt 5.42% 16.83% 5.23%

Summary

Leggett & Platt beats Howden Joinery Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howden Joinery Group

(Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Leggett & Platt

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers. It also provides mechanical and pneumatic lumbar support and massage systems for automotive seating; seat suspension systems, motors and actuators, and cables; titanium, nickel, and stainless-steel tubing, formed tubes, tube assemblies, and flexible joint components for fluid conveyance systems; and engineered hydraulic cylinders to automobile OEMs and suppliers, aerospace OEMs and suppliers, and mobile equipment OEMs. In addition, the company offers steel mechanisms and motion hardware; springs and seat suspensions; components and private label finished goods for soft seating; bases, columns, back rests, casters, and frames for office chairs; control devices for chairs; and carpet cushion and hard surface flooring underlayment, structural fabrics, and geo components to manufacturers of upholstered and office furniture, flooring retailers and distributors, contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, retailers, government agencies, and mattress and furniture producers, as well as manufacturers of packaging, filtration, and draperies. The company was founded in 1883 and is based in Carthage, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.