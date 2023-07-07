Comparing Krispy Kreme (DNUT) and The Competition

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) is one of 9 public companies in the “Food stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Krispy Kreme to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Krispy Kreme and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krispy Kreme -1.26% 1.72% 0.71% Krispy Kreme Competitors -4.34% -3.05% -2.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Krispy Kreme and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Krispy Kreme $1.53 billion -$15.62 million -119.17 Krispy Kreme Competitors $14.44 billion $26.04 million -31.88

Risk and Volatility

Krispy Kreme’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Krispy Kreme. Krispy Kreme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Krispy Kreme has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krispy Kreme’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Krispy Kreme and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krispy Kreme 1 4 2 0 2.14 Krispy Kreme Competitors 108 404 205 1 2.14

Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus price target of $16.10, suggesting a potential upside of 12.59%. As a group, “Food stores” companies have a potential upside of 1,515.99%. Given Krispy Kreme’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Krispy Kreme has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of Krispy Kreme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Food stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Krispy Kreme shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Food stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Krispy Kreme pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Krispy Kreme pays out -116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Food stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out -116.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Krispy Kreme beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats. It also provides cookies under the Insomnia Cookies brand, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and brownies; and operates Krispy Kreme company-owned shops and franchise shops. The company was formerly known as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. and changed its name to Krispy Kreme, Inc. in May 2021. Krispy Kreme, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.