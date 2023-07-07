FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 130 to GBX 170. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. FirstGroup traded as high as GBX 147.70 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 147.20 ($1.87), with a volume of 74992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.40 ($1.87).

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 131 ($1.66) to GBX 148 ($1.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 143 ($1.81) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.16) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.09) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 159.20 ($2.02).

In other news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 816,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £1,135,281.11 ($1,440,894.92). 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,447.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.90. FirstGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

