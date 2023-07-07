Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up to $25.32

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.32, but opened at $26.40. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 980,622 shares trading hands.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $956.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

About Cassava Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $9,749,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,579,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 405.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 143,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,144,000 after purchasing an additional 77,830 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,645,000. 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

