Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up to $25.32

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.32, but opened at $26.40. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 980,622 shares trading hands.
Cassava Sciences Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $956.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
