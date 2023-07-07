Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.58

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 75260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NAPA shares. Barclays raised Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,607,000 after purchasing an additional 729,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,598,000 after buying an additional 104,738 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,094,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,458,000 after acquiring an additional 159,389 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,606,000 after purchasing an additional 532,279 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

