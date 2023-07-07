Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Up to $3.94

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $4.06. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 166,037 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CBD shares. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao ( NYSE:CBD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $865.48 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 59.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 526,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,200,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 56,860 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,153,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 80,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 2,166.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 987,314 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 199.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 483,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

