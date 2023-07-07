AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Gap Up to $65.25

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.25, but opened at $66.86. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $67.19, with a volume of 2,952,718 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Argus cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $202.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 205.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,302 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after buying an additional 4,348,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 272.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,415,000 after buying an additional 4,077,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,688 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

