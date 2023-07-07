Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Up to $22.31

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGXFree Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.31, but opened at $23.51. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 544,186 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGXFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

