Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Shares Down 6.7%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 57,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 205,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Small Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.

Small Pharma Company Profile

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

