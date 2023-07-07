Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.44

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 622512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.33) to GBX 850 ($10.79) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.64) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,181,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,578,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 462,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 693,234 shares during the period. CQS US LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,886,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 513,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 484,872 shares in the last quarter. 16.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.