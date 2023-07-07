Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.43

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.43 and last traded at $54.14, with a volume of 66902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.15.

Pegasystems Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.78.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $325.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 84.13% and a negative net margin of 28.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $42,666.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $42,666.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,363 shares of company stock valued at $363,240. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,075,000 after purchasing an additional 89,080 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 754,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 700,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,974,000 after purchasing an additional 130,031 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

