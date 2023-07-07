Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Short Interest Down 17.6% in June

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Essent Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.15. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.57 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 73.35%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Stories

