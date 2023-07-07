Timothy L. Chambers Sells 4,598 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $281.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $192.25 and a 12-month high of $289.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

