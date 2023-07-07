Analyzing ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICU Medical and OrthoPediatrics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $2.28 billion 1.80 -$74.29 million ($1.92) -88.78 OrthoPediatrics $122.29 million 7.99 $1.26 million $0.20 209.50

OrthoPediatrics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ICU Medical. ICU Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OrthoPediatrics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical -2.00% 6.42% 2.95% OrthoPediatrics 2.72% -5.32% -4.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares ICU Medical and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.6% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of ICU Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ICU Medical and OrthoPediatrics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 OrthoPediatrics 0 0 5 0 3.00

ICU Medical currently has a consensus target price of $203.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.10%. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus target price of $55.33, suggesting a potential upside of 32.06%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats ICU Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters. The company provides IV therapy and diluents, such as sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation solutions comprising sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. It offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 brand; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical MedNet, an enterprise-class medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms; professional services; critical care products, such as Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; TriOx venous oximetry catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. The company's customers include acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, including outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, QuickPack, and ApiFix Mid-C system. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

