Reviewing American International (AMIH) and Its Peers

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the "Personal Services" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare American International to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A -0.01 American International Competitors $565.41 million $14.46 million 308.12

American International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Competitors 208 949 1630 67 2.55

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 94.18%. Given American International’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of American International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A American International Competitors -19.37% -36.05% -2.59%

Summary

American International rivals beat American International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

American International Company Profile

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

