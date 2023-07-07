Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) versus NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Critical Analysis

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Leslie’s and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leslie’s 7.65% -54.83% 11.51% NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leslie’s and NaaS Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leslie’s 0 6 1 0 2.14 NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Leslie’s currently has a consensus price target of $14.14, indicating a potential upside of 51.58%. Given Leslie’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leslie’s is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

20.5% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Leslie’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leslie’s and NaaS Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leslie’s $1.56 billion 1.10 $159.03 million $0.65 14.35 NaaS Technology $114.50 million 9.81 -$817.34 million N/A N/A

Leslie’s has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Leslie’s has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leslie’s beats NaaS Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment. The company also sells its products through e-commerce websites and third-party marketplaces. It serves the residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie's, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management. It also provides offline EV charging solutions comprising site selection, hardware procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction, station maintenance, energy storage, and customer support services. In addition, the company offers electricity procurement services to charging stations, as well as other amenities and ancillary services, such as vending machines, massage chairs, and car wash tunnels. It serves charger manufacturers, EV OEMS, and end-users. The company is headquartered in Huzhou, China.

