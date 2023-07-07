General Electric (NYSE:GE) Major Shareholder Purchases $34,999,670.40 in Stock

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $110.26. The company has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.42.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

