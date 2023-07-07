Michael David Dunn Sells 5,375 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $222,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,036,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael David Dunn sold 11,080 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $355,889.60.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00.

Shares of SYM opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $53.83.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Symbotic by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Symbotic during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 50.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

