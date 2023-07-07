Walter Tommy Donaldson III Acquires 83,300 Shares of Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:AENT) Stock

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:AENT – Free Report) Director Walter Tommy Donaldson III bought 83,300 shares of Alliance Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alliance Entertainment Trading Down 1.2 %

AENT stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

Alliance Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AENT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.73 million during the quarter.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. The company offers gaming products, vinyl records, digital video discs and blu-rays, compact discs, and consumer products and collectibles. It also provides third party logistics products and services.

