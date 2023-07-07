Majid Emami Sells 68,333 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) VP Majid Emami sold 68,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $302,031.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 301,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,139.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.89. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $5.11.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
