Head to Head Survey: Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) & Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marathon Digital and Global Blue Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $117.75 million 22.11 -$686.74 million ($5.59) -2.74 Global Blue Group $324.52 million 2.76 -$110.71 million ($0.12) -41.25

Analyst Ratings

Global Blue Group has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital. Global Blue Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Marathon Digital and Global Blue Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 4 4 0 2.50 Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Digital presently has a consensus price target of $11.63, indicating a potential downside of 24.12%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -569.32% -25.22% -10.19% Global Blue Group -8.15% -297.42% -1.86%

Volatility and Risk

Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.02, indicating that its share price is 402% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Marathon Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Global Blue Group

(Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; and Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.