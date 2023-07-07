Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) and Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Critical Contrast

Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Free Report) and Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lithium & Boron Technology and Luxfer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Lithium & Boron Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium & Boron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Luxfer 0 0 1 0 3.00

Luxfer has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.69%. Given Luxfer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Luxfer is more favorable than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lithium & Boron Technology has a beta of 18.47, indicating that its stock price is 1,747% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luxfer has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

95.5% of Luxfer shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lithium & Boron Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Luxfer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithium & Boron Technology and Luxfer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium & Boron Technology $6.17 million 782.61 -$4.19 million N/A N/A Luxfer $423.40 million 0.90 $26.90 million $0.72 19.11

Luxfer has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium & Boron Technology and Luxfer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium & Boron Technology N/A N/A N/A Luxfer 4.63% 15.07% 7.66%

Summary

Luxfer beats Lithium & Boron Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

(Free Report)

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc. and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. in October 2019. Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Dachaidanzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Luxfer

(Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based primarily on magnesium and zirconium. This segment also provides magnesium alloys for use in variety of industries; magnesium powders for use in countermeasure flares, as well as heater meals; photoengraving plates for graphic arts; and zirconium-based materials and oxides used as catalysts and in the manufacture of advanced ceramics, fiber-optic fuel cells, pharmaceuticals, and other performance products. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets specialized products using carbon composites and aluminum alloys, including pressurized cylinders for use in various applications comprising self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) for firefighters, containment of oxygen, and other medical gases for healthcare, alternative fuel vehicles, and general industrial applications. Luxfer Holdings PLC has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.