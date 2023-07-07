Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 17,974 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 414% compared to the typical volume of 3,499 call options.

Coty Stock Down 2.4 %

COTY opened at $12.22 on Friday. Coty has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Coty by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 19.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 36.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

